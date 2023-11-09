Steelers looking to stack solid offensive performances

Pickett didn't have his best statistical game, throwing for just 160 yards and a touchdown, but he completed 19 of 30 passes and was not sacked, while the Steelers did not turn the ball over. The Steelers are 3-0 this season when they don't turn the ball over and 4-1 when they have one or fewer turnovers.

"It always comes down to execution," Canada said. "I think the guys went out and executed well. And we continue to build off of plays. … So in the complimentary football was there, run to pass. I think all those things clicked and we managed to have a couple of sustaining drives which when you do that, it allows you to kind of get into more parts of your offense and the guys executed very well."

The Steelers did so with two big changes to what they did against the Titans.

First, Canada moved down to the sideline to call the plays for that game after previously being in the press box in all of his previous games as the Steelers coordinator. Second, rookie Broderick Jones, the team's first-round draft pick this season, started at right tackle in place of Chuks Okorafor.