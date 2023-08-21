Steelers looking for explosive runs as well as passes

"Coach (Mike Tomlin) had kind of been on me about blocking downfield, so I wanted to show him I can block a little," Johnson said. "It's something I tried to work on during camp this year. Last year, as well. It's not like I can't block. I was just trying to put it on film.

"I feel like I have improved. I always could block. I think it was me just wanting to do it, sometimes. I can do it. That's the mindset I've always had."

The running backs also have to be healthy, something that didn't happen in 2022 coming out of training camp, when Najee Harris suffered a foot injury that limited his effectiveness early in the season.

Harris averaged 3.3 yards per carry before the Steelers' bye in Week 8. After, that picked up to 4.1 yards per attempt, bolstered by more chunk runs.

The Steelers' longest run in 2022 was a 36-yard run by Harris. Warren also had a run of 31 yards. But even though the Steelers averaged 146 yards per game on the ground over the course of the second half of last season and 122 yards overall, the chunk plays in the running game were too few and too far between.

The Steelers had 53 runs of 10 or more yards in 2022, just eight, however, of 20 or more.

But the Steelers were seventh in the NFL last season in rushing against 8-man-or-more boxes, where the opponent placed an additional defender near the line of scrimmage to slow down the running game. Despite that, the Steelers had the second-best successful run rate against 8-man boxes.