Steelers look to rebound from 'bad day at the office'

Coming off what defensive coordinator Teryl Austin called, "a bad day at the office," the Steelers have to gather themselves back together defensively on a short work week to host the Patriots Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.

And they'll do so with even more turnover at the inside linebacker position.

In the past month, the Steelers have seen their very effective rotation at inside linebacker go from three players down to none as Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts all have suffered injuries – in the case of Holcomb and Alexander, season-ending ones – turning a position that had been an unexpected strength into a big question mark.

And the results in-game were not good in last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to losing Roberts in the second quarter, the Steelers had allowed the Cardinals to gain just 2.0 yards per play. After Roberts exited the game with a groin injury, that rose to 5.4 yards per play.

Not only did the Steelers lose an every-down linebacker, they also lost their defensive communicator.

"It's very big. It always is. And when our communication suffers, sometimes our play suffers," Sutin said Tuesday as the Steelers (7-5) prepared to host the New England Patriots (2-10) Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.