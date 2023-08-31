Steelers launch Student Rush program

With the start of a new season, and a new school year for local colleges and universities, the Steelers have launched an exciting program to bring the two together like never before.

The Steelers Student Rush program, which is the first of its kind in the NFL, will kick off when the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium.

The program is an opportunity to connect local college students with the hometown team, giving the students an opportunity to see the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in an environment that will be unique from the rest of the stadium .

"We are excited to launch this brand-new program, our first geared specifically towards college students in Pittsburgh," said Ryan Huzjak, the Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The Steelers Student Rush program will introduce newly created game access for college students, reinforcing our commitment to the next generation of Steelers fans. This initiative not only provides a student-friendly price but also lays the foundation for creating lifelong fans through a unique gameday experience geared towards our younger fans."

In partnership with technology partner PogoSeat, the Steelers will provide college students access to tickets conveniently through text messaging. This initiative highlights the franchise's commitment to innovation and inclusivity by providing local college students with unprecedented access to Steelers' football.

The Steelers Student Rush will offer a new Standing Room Only (SRO) ticket inventory that features 100 available tickets for each home game, priced at an affordable $50 (no additional fees), with the location behind the South Scoreboard and features that include giveaways and Instagram photo ops.

Individuals must be current college students with a valid ".edu" email address to be eligible. College students can also utilize their student ID for free or discounted rides through the U-Pass program for their transportation needs to Acrisure Stadium.

To celebrate the launch of Steelers Student Rush, the team is planning a Kickoff Watch Party on the Great Lawn at Gate A of Acrisure Stadium for the home opener, with giveaways and plenty of energy as college students from around the area gather to watch the game on the big screen.

Steelers Student Rush Need to Know:

1. JOIN THE LIST: Students can sign up for text-to-buy offers by texting "STUDENT" to (888) 412-4469.

A. Message frequency will vary. Message and data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help or STOP to cancel.

2. RECEIVE A NOTIFICATION: Students will receive exclusive text alerts when tickets become available for each game.

3. REPLY TO PURCHASE: Students can respond with the desired quantity of tickets (maximum of two per transaction).

4. ENJOY THE GAME: Tickets will be conveniently delivered via text message, ensuring a seamless gameday experience.