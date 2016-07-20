Steelers launch new youth football programming

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long-standing tradition of supporting youth football in Western Pennsylvania.
This coming season, the Steelers will add to their annual youth football programming line-up, as it kicks off the "Steelers High School Football Showcase, presented by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette."
Through this new multi-platformed program, fans will have the opportunity to vote on the game to be featured as the "Steelers High School Football Showcase." The collection of games will be nominated by a panel of experts, including staff writers from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The game selected by fans will be announced each Thursday on the "Steelers Youth Football Show, presented by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette." The show, which will also highlight members of the Steelers recalling their prep careers, as well as those of current high school players, airs on ROOT Sports each Thursday at 6 p.m.
A special highlights package of the game will appear on Steelers.com each Saturday and will be introduced as part of the game entertainment at subsequent Steelers home games.
This program adds to a number of Steelers' initiatives supporting youth football in Western Pennsylvania, including annual youth camps, training camp education seminars, coaching clinics, grant opportunities and game day recognition activities.