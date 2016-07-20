youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers launch new youth football programming

Jul 20, 2016 at 01:52 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long-standing tradition of supporting youth football in Western Pennsylvania.

This coming season, the Steelers will add to their annual youth football programming line-up, as it kicks off the "Steelers High School Football Showcase, presented by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette."

Through this new multi-platformed program, fans will have the opportunity to vote on the game to be featured as the "Steelers High School Football Showcase." The collection of games will be nominated by a panel of experts, including staff writers from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The game selected by fans will be announced each Thursday on the "Steelers Youth Football Show, presented by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette." The show, which will also highlight members of the Steelers recalling their prep careers, as well as those of current high school players, airs on ROOT Sports each Thursday at 6 p.m.

A special highlights package of the game will appear on Steelers.com each Saturday and will be introduced as part of the game entertainment at subsequent Steelers home games.

This program adds to a number of Steelers' initiatives supporting youth football in Western Pennsylvania, including annual youth camps, training camp education seminars, coaching clinics, grant opportunities and game day recognition activities.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Football tournament helps celebrate Juneteenth

The Steelers were a part of the Juneteenth Open Invitation Flag Football Tournament

news

Steelers host Girls Flag Football Championship

The Steelers hosted the Championship Tournament for the Girls Flag Football League on Sunday at Heinz Field

news

Girls flag program kicks off

A Steelers girls flag football pilot program, which aims to encourage local high schools to sanction girls flag football, officially kicked off on Sunday

news

Taking football to a new level

The Steelers hosted a Girls Flag Football Jamboree at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

news

Palko wins NFL H.S. Coach of the Year

Mt. Lebanon football coach Bob Palko won the 2021 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

news

Steelers to offer girls flag football program

In 2022, the Steelers will be offering a Flag Football pilot program for local high school girls

news

Palko named Steelers Coach of the Year

Mt. Lebanon head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Kolesar named Steelers Coach of the Week

Laurel Highlands head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Matsook named Steelers Coach of the Week

Rochester Area head coach honored by the Steelers

news

DeMatteo named Steelers Coach of the Week

Hampton head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Carey named Steelers Coach of the Week

North Hills head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Bradley named Steelers Coach of the Week

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart head coach honored by the Steelers

Advertising