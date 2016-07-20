Steelers launch new youth football programming

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long-standing tradition of supporting youth football in Western Pennsylvania.

This coming season, the Steelers will add to their annual youth football programming line-up, as it kicks off the "Steelers High School Football Showcase, presented by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette."

Through this new multi-platformed program, fans will have the opportunity to vote on the game to be featured as the "Steelers High School Football Showcase." The collection of games will be nominated by a panel of experts, including staff writers from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The game selected by fans will be announced each Thursday on the "Steelers Youth Football Show, presented by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette." The show, which will also highlight members of the Steelers recalling their prep careers, as well as those of current high school players, airs on ROOT Sports each Thursday at 6 p.m.

A special highlights package of the game will appear on Steelers.com each Saturday and will be introduced as part of the game entertainment at subsequent Steelers home games.