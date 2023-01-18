Steelers launch map within NFL Zone on Fortnite

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative. Launched today, NFL Zone is designed to engage existing fans while increasing fan discoverability through an NFL-inspired social hub for Fortnite players and NFL football fans alike.

Within the NFL Zone, fans will find "The Hub" which offers a comprehensive fan experience including a virtual tailgateand mini game called Blitz the Bag, and portals to maps inspired by individual NFL teams that will host "seek and sack," a modified version of the popular "search and destroy" teamplay. The Steelers add their stamp to the immersive metaverse experience with Pittsburgh-inspired themed map.

"We are always looking for creative ways to connect with our young fans and continue to grow Steelers Nation," said Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "This new and innovative approach helps ensure that the legacy of the Steelers lives on for generations to come."

Leaning into decades of NFL rivalries, an NFC vs. AFC competition is built into the team-inspired maps. Participating content creators will have their wins tracked on a giant scoreboard in NFL Zone, with the division earning the most total points crowned champion after a final NFC vs. AFC playoff. Participants will also have an opportunity to compete alongside their favorite content creators, who will be assigned divisions to keep the competitive spirit alive.

In the upcoming weeks, LazarBeam (YouTube Channel) and Nick Eh (YouTube Channel) will stream the new Pittsburgh map on Twitch and post TikTok videos and YouTube stories.