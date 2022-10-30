Lolley's 10 thoughts: Eagles

Pickens and Claypool have one touchdown each, as does tight end Pat Freiermuth. Johnson has yet to score despite having a team-high 43 receptions.

The Steelers were 1 of 3 scoring touchdowns on red zone trips in this game. That drops them under 50 percent for the season in scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

And when you also consider they're the only team in the league that doesn't have a touchdown from outside the red zone – it's making life too difficult.

• It's no secret Brown is a weapon for the Eagles. In fact, he's not just a weapon, he's THE weapon for the Eagles.

Brown entered this game averaging 15.2 yards per catch. It was no secret they wanted to get him the ball.

And yet he had three touchdowns in this game of 39, 27 and 24 yards.

The Eagles had obviously watched the Steelers defensive backs struggle with the ball in the air against the Bills a few weeks ago. And they attacked.

"We talked about it during the week," nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet said. "It leaves a sour taste in your mouth from a few weeks ago when we played the Bills. It's one of those things we preached on. We've got to have better ball drills and make plays. We've got a bye this week. We're going to work on it. We'll be on it. Work hard and hopefully get better at it."

Ahkello Witherspoon was beaten on the final two of those touchdown passes, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was in position to intercept the first, only to have Brown go up in front of him and make the play.

It wound up getting Witherspoon, who was returning to play after being out for a month with a hamstring injury, benched at halftime in favor of James Pierre.

"That's on me to make the plays when I'm in that position. Coaches trust me to do my job and I didn't do that," Witherspoon said. "That's the NFL. Shots and chunk plays are the easiest way to win in the NFL. We didn't win when we needed to.

"You've just got to try to make the play. I don't think I did a good enough job to try to make the play. It's as simple as that."

• Much was made in the offseason about the loss of leadership on this team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

There are some young leaders being severely tested in this instance.

And as the quarterback of an especially young group, Pickett is being thrust into that much earlier than Roethlisberger had to be when he broke into the lineup with a veteran group around him as a rookie.

There is no Jerome Bettis, Hines Ward or Alan Faneca to handle that on the offensive side of things for this team. A lot of it is falling on Pickett's shoulders.

But he does seem to be handling it – albeit in losing efforts.

"Something has to change," Pickett said. "It's insane to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect something different. We've been having these problems all year. That has to get changed. That has to get fixed. We need to look each other in the eye and get it turned around. We're only going to be able to do it. Coaches can say whatever they want. Everyone in the media and fans can say whatever they want. At the end of the day, it's down to us, so we have to figure it out."

That's owning the struggles. Obviously, it's not all on Pickett. But as the leader of this young offense, he's holding himself – and those around him – responsible.

• The Steelers did cobble together a rushing attack in this game, finishing with 144 yards on 24 carries.

Now, some of that came later in the game when things were a little out of hand, but they were having success with some non-traditional runs. Steven Sims had 21 yards on a pair of end arounds. Pickett chipped in 37 yards on scrambles.

But in terms of a traditional rushing attack? That was tough sledding early. Harris had four carries for no yards at the half, even though the Steelers had 51 yards on the ground on 12 rushing attempts.

Jaylen Warren finished this game with 50 yards on six attempts.

"I'm not a big east-to-west guy. I've been taught to just get downhill," Warren said. "I'm not a big dance guy. That's what I've been taught."

Now, some of that is Warren running in third-down or long-yardage situations, but he certainly hits the hole and goes.

Harris doesn't feel like the holes have always been there for him.

"I've never had a stat line like that," Harris said of his first-half line. "I can't make. I can't do everything. I try to control what I can control. I don't know what more I can do other than vocalize it."