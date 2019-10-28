Steelers inactives for Week 8 vs Dolphins

The Steelers go into tonight's game a healthier team than two weeks ago, and that is reflected in the inactives as the team hosts the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field.
The team's inactives include quarterback Paxton Lynch, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, offensive lineman Chuks Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive lineman L.T. Walton.
Roosevelt Nix will be active for the first time since Week 1 of the season after he battled a football injury.
"I have been out for a couple of weeks. It just feels good," said Nix. "I love all of my teammates. I love it here and I love all of the guys. That was the hardest part about being out. I would watch the games, get nervous because I just wanted the guys to do great, everyone do great and us win.
"Things happen. The game is the game and things happen. You don't know when, where or anything. You just hope that people don't start looking at you different, wonder what is going on. But people were supportive, the team was supportive. Now I am back, and I feel good.
"The mental challenge, in a performance-based business, if you aren't performing you hear stories. If you are getting paid to perform and you aren't, you aren't helping the team. Now I get to actually help."
Steelers Inactives
No. 5 QB Paxton Lynch
No. 31 CB Justin Layne
No. 38 RB Jaylen Samuels
No. 54 LB Ulysees Gilbert III
No. 76 OL Chukwuma Okorafor
No. 81 TE Zach Gentry
No. 95 DE L.T. Walton
Dolphins Inactives
No. 20 FS Reshad Jones
No. 37 RB Myles Gaskin
No. 67 C Daniel Kilgore
No. 74 OT Keaton Sutherland
No. 78 OT Andrew Donnal
No. 84 WR Isaiah Ford
No. 93 DE Avery Moss