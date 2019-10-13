Inactives

Steelers inactives for Week 6 vs Chargers

Oct 13, 2019 at 06:50 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Not that there is much suspense after the way the week has played out with injuries, but the Steelers inactives are official and as expected they include a group of who battled injuries all week.

Mason Rudolph (concussion), Jaylen Samuels (knee), James Washington (shoulder), Mark Barron (hamstring), Steve Nelson (groin) and Roosevelt Nix (knee) are all inactive for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. In addition, Isaiah Buggs is also inactive.

Rudolph suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens last week and while he practiced in a limited basis, he was in the NFL's concussion protocol throughout the week. With Rudolph out, Devlin Hodges will get the call, making his first NFL start on a huge stage, with a national television audience.

"I have always imagined this, dreamt about it," said Hodges. "I know when I was growing up, I always pictured it in my head. Playing out in the yard, I dreamt about playing for an NFL team. I always had those dreams, that vision. It's exciting."

With Samuels on the sideline, Benny Snell and Trey Edmunds will both be called upon to give James Conner a spell at running back. Edmunds was activated from the practice squad on Friday.

"I definitely feel like I can go in and keep this thing moving," said Edmunds. "Coach (Mike) Tomlin always says it's a next man up game. He doesn't ever want to see productivity decrease. It's my job to stay ready and always be ready for the position. There are always things to learn, so I can always improve. But I am ready."

Nelson was initially listed as questionable for tonight's game, but on Saturday was downgraded to out. With Nelson sidelined, Artie Burns could start at corner alongside Joe Haden.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 13 WR James Washington
No. 22 CB Steven Nelson
No. 26 LB Mark Barron
No. 38 RB Jaylen Samuels
No. 45 FB Roosevelt Nix
No. 96 DE Isaiah Buggs

Chargers Inactives
No. 2 QB Easton Stick
No. 4 K Mike Badgley
No. 16 WR Andre Patton
No. 22 RB Justin Jackson
No. 32 DB Nasir Adderley
No. 54 DE Melvin Ingram
No. 91 DT Cortez Broughton

