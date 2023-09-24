Inactives

Steelers inactives for Week 3 vs. Raiders

Sep 24, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers head into tonight's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with injuries playing a partial role in who will be inactive.

Receiver Gunner Olszewski is inactive after suffering a concussion last week against the Cleveland Browns. Olszewski didn't practice all week and was officially ruled out on Friday when the team released the game status report.

Olszewski's injury has the Steelers thin at receiver, as fellow receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is also inactive tonight. The team has only four receivers active heading into the game, including George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III and Miles Boykin.

With the Steelers thin at receiver, and Diontae Johnson on the Reserve/Injured List, the tight ends are going to have to step up.

"We have to. It's not like we have a choice," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "We have to. We're very confident in one another as a tight end group. I think we can do certain things that benefit the offense. We have to continue to hone in on our skills and hone in on what they are asking us to do with a couple of guys hurt."

Freiermuth has only two receptions for five yards through the first two games of the season and is hoping the offense can get the ball rolling this week and he can contribute more.

"It's always part of our game plan," said Freiermuth. "We just have to figure out how to get the whole offense going, not just specifically me. My targets will come. I am not stressing about it. I just have to keep on working and help get the offense going.

"If we can run the ball, we are going to be less predictable and less predictable on passing downs especially. We have to get the run game going."

Running back Qadree Ollison was promoted from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive List for tonight's game and will be active. Ollison was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He was also activated for the team's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, seeing action on special teams.

He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.

On the flip side, running back Godwin Igwebuike, who was signed earlier this week to the active roster with running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List, will be inactive.

The full list of inactives includes quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster easier this week.

The full list of inactives is below.

For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
No. 48 RB Godwin Igwebuike
No. 60 T Dylan Cook
No. 82 WR Dez Fitzpatrick
No. 89 WR Gunner Olszewski
No. 96 NT Breiden Fehoko

Raiders Inactives
No. 4 QB Aidan O'Connell (3rd QB)
No. 29 S Chris Smith II
No. 56 LB Amari Burney
No. 83 WR Kristian Wilkerson
No. 99 DT Nesta Jade Silvera

ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Week 3 at Raiders

A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant quarterback coach David Corley during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant quarterback coach David Corley during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyge O'Donnell/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyge O'Donnell/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyge O'Donnell/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyge O'Donnell/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Tyge O'Donnell / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyge O'Donnell/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
