Steelers inactives for Week 3 vs. Raiders

The Steelers head into tonight's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with injuries playing a partial role in who will be inactive.

Receiver Gunner Olszewski is inactive after suffering a concussion last week against the Cleveland Browns. Olszewski didn't practice all week and was officially ruled out on Friday when the team released the game status report.

Olszewski's injury has the Steelers thin at receiver, as fellow receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is also inactive tonight. The team has only four receivers active heading into the game, including George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III and Miles Boykin.

With the Steelers thin at receiver, and Diontae Johnson on the Reserve/Injured List, the tight ends are going to have to step up.

"We have to. It's not like we have a choice," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "We have to. We're very confident in one another as a tight end group. I think we can do certain things that benefit the offense. We have to continue to hone in on our skills and hone in on what they are asking us to do with a couple of guys hurt."

Freiermuth has only two receptions for five yards through the first two games of the season and is hoping the offense can get the ball rolling this week and he can contribute more.

"It's always part of our game plan," said Freiermuth. "We just have to figure out how to get the whole offense going, not just specifically me. My targets will come. I am not stressing about it. I just have to keep on working and help get the offense going.

"If we can run the ball, we are going to be less predictable and less predictable on passing downs especially. We have to get the run game going."

Running back Qadree Ollison was promoted from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive List for tonight's game and will be active. Ollison was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He was also activated for the team's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, seeing action on special teams.

He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.

On the flip side, running back Godwin Igwebuike, who was signed earlier this week to the active roster with running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List, will be inactive.

The full list of inactives includes quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster easier this week.