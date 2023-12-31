Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs. Seahawks

The Steelers go into today's game against the Seattle Seahawks with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback, and Mitch Trubisky will be the backup. Kenny Pickett is inactive for the game.

On defense, safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson and linebacker Elandon Roberts won't play, all ruled out on Friday due to injuries.

With Fitzpatrick and Thompson out, Damontae Kazee suspended, and Keanu Neal on the Reserve/Injured List, it will be cornerback Patrick Peterson who is once again expected to step up and play safety.

"Pat competes, but it's his preparation," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "Pat's a very smart guy. It's not like he's out of position a lot of times, and I think that allows you to have that versatility because you understand not only what you're doing, but what's going on behind."

With Roberts out, Coach Mike Tomlin has already indicated that linebacker Blake Martinez could be called into action.

Martinez has seen action in only one game since he was signed, playing against the New England Patriots in Week 14.

"I have been working at it every week," said Martinez. "Whenever the opportunity was bound to come, I had to make sure I was ready to go.

"The biggest thing is the expectation, bringing that level even higher. For me it's just I came back after a year and a half. This is a big game, a playoff game, raising that expectation a little higher. That first game I got in helped me even more for now."

The team also elevated linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the game.

Jack was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 20. He was also elevated for the Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with six tackles and a sack.

Rowe, who is in his ninth season, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 20. He was also elevated for the Week 16 game against the Bengals when he had his first Steelers interception.

Also inactive are defensive end DeMarvin Leal, cornerback Darius Rush and offensive lineman Dylan Cook.