Steelers inactives for Week 15 vs. Titans

The Steelers head into today's game against the Tennessee Titans a relatively healthy team.

Outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both active today after suffering injuries against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday night.

In addition, cornerback Joe Haden is returning to the field after missing four games with a foot injury.

It's been a tough year for the defensive line from an injury perspective and that continues this week with Isaiah Buggs inactive. Buggs missed practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury and was downgraded to out on Saturday. Buggs has been inactive the last three games.

The defense will be without rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson who is inactive after he was added to the injury report on Friday with a foot injury and ruled out.

Johnson stepped in the last two weeks when fellow inside linebacker Robert Spillane was out with a knee injury and being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The good news is with Johnson out, Spillane is back in the mix and is active today.