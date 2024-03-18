How he fits: Van Jefferson

The Steelers signed free agent wide receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year contract.
At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds Jefferson is a good-sized receiver with deep speed. The 2020 second-round pick of the Rams ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at his pro day at Florida.
That deep speed has shown up in the NFL. Jefferson has averaged 14.2 yards per reception over the course of his four seasons in the NFL on 113 receptions.
The son of former NFL wide receiver and coach Shawn Jefferson, he comes to the Steelers after being traded at the midseason deadline to Atlanta, where current Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was head coach.
All told, Jefferson, 27, had 20 receptions for 209 yards in 2023. His best season came in 2021 for the Rams when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite his deep speed, Jefferson has spent time playing both outside and in the slot, including a 50-50 split on those alignments in 2023.
For his career, however, his alignments have tended to lean heavier to him playing outside the numbers by a 2-to-1 margin.
He didn't offer much in terms of run-after-the-catch in his first two NFL seasons, but had nearly 40 percent of his 554 receiving yards in 2022 come after the catch. So, there is some capability there.
Jefferson also is considered an above-average blocker in the run game.
Ideally, Jefferson gives the Steelers a player capable of lining up opposite No. 1 receiver George Pickens who can take the top off the defense down the sideline if the coverage rolls toward Pickens.
Jefferson also can be leaned on by the Steelers' other receivers to help learn the nuances of Smith's offense.
His addition gives the Steelers five receivers on their roster with significant NFL experience along with Pickens, Calvin Austin, Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims.