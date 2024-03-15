How he fits: Russell Wilson

The Steelers signed veteran Russell Wilson to a one-year deal on Wednesday, adding a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and potential future Pro Football Hall of Famer to their roster.

Wilson is coming off a two-year stint with the Broncos in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes in 30 starts, throwing 42 touchdown passes against 19 interceptions.

Prior to that, he spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wilson posted a 104-53-1 record in 10 seasons in Seattle, leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice, including winning it in 2013. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year owns a 9-7 record in the postseason.

"I'm looking forward to just competing and being the best version of me every day," Wilson said. "That's the best part. That's what you bring to the table. Bring the leadership you bring the enthusiasm. You bring the edge, you know you don't fall off the edge, but you bring it and you bring the love for the game of the Passion process. And so that's what I'm looking forward to bring it and that's what I'm going to bring."

Wilson is one of just five active quarterbacks who have started and won a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco are the others.

The Steelers said repeatedly this offseason that they would like to add competition for incumbent starter Kenny Pickett. In the 35-year-old Wilson, who turns 36 in November, they accomplished that.

Wilson texted Pickett soon after agreeing to his deal with the Steelers.

"As soon as I made the decision to come here, and we got it done, I texted Kenny and got to talk to him a little bit and just tell him, 'Hey, every day we go out there, let's be the best version of ourselves and try to make this team better,'" Wilson said. "And so that was cool. I just texted him right right away. Being a quarterback in the National Football League, there's, there's there's 32 teams is 32 quarterbacks that can just start, but there's all these guys that get to do all the work together and and all the journey it's a quarterback club, and I think that the best part about it is I've been fortunate to be a part of it for 13 years. And and I want to continue that as long as I possibly can an take that into that competition with Kenny."