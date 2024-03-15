How he fits: Russell Wilson

The Steelers signed veteran Russell Wilson to a one-year deal on Wednesday, adding a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and potential future Pro Football Hall of Famer to their roster.
Wilson is coming off a two-year stint with the Broncos in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes in 30 starts, throwing 42 touchdown passes against 19 interceptions.
Prior to that, he spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Wilson posted a 104-53-1 record in 10 seasons in Seattle, leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice, including winning it in 2013. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year owns a 9-7 record in the postseason.
"I'm looking forward to just competing and being the best version of me every day," Wilson said. "That's the best part. That's what you bring to the table. Bring the leadership you bring the enthusiasm. You bring the edge, you know you don't fall off the edge, but you bring it and you bring the love for the game of the Passion process. And so that's what I'm looking forward to bring it and that's what I'm going to bring."
Wilson is one of just five active quarterbacks who have started and won a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco are the others.
The Steelers said repeatedly this offseason that they would like to add competition for incumbent starter Kenny Pickett. In the 35-year-old Wilson, who turns 36 in November, they accomplished that.
Wilson texted Pickett soon after agreeing to his deal with the Steelers.
"As soon as I made the decision to come here, and we got it done, I texted Kenny and got to talk to him a little bit and just tell him, 'Hey, every day we go out there, let's be the best version of ourselves and try to make this team better,'" Wilson said. "And so that was cool. I just texted him right right away. Being a quarterback in the National Football League, there's, there's there's 32 teams is 32 quarterbacks that can just start, but there's all these guys that get to do all the work together and and all the journey it's a quarterback club, and I think that the best part about it is I've been fortunate to be a part of it for 13 years. And and I want to continue that as long as I possibly can an take that into that competition with Kenny."
In 2023, Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Denver went 7-8 in his 15 starts.
Wilson is no longer the runner he was early in his career, but he's still dangerous with his legs. He rushed for 341 yards on 80 attempts in 2023, less than half of his career-high 849 yards in 2014, but his highest total since 2020 when he picked up 513 yards on the ground.
One of the best deep ball throwers in the league, Wilson was credited with 27 "big-time" throws by Pro Football Focus in 2023, which was tied for 10th-most in the NFL.
He also completed 60 percent of his throws inside the opposing 20-yard line – the red zone – posting 20 touchdown passes against just one interception.
"I've never been a numbers guy, you know, what I care about No. 1 is wins. That's the first thing," Wilson said. "The second thing is, touchdowns do matter. It goes helps those wins. I'm used to being in the end zone, and we've got to make it a priority to get in there as much as we can."
Wilson also posted a 115.2 passer rating on play-action passes, something that will be a staple of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense. Per ESPN, Wilson ranked 11th in the NFL on play-action throws from under center last season, completing 51-of-75 for 500 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.
Wilson has a 112.0 passer rating using play-action in his 12 seasons, with 38 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, compared to a 99.7 rating when not using play-action. He's thrown 296 touchdowns and 98 interceptions when not employing play-action.
"I got to talk to Arthur for a little bit," Wilson said. "We haven't had a chance to talk ball really yet, but I think that we've gotten a chance to just spend some time together. I've admired him from a distance in terms of what he did.
"One of the things that he's always done is, he's always known how to score points to get guys open. And obviously the run game is really a good thing here. I think we've got the star running backs in the backfield that can really do some special things. And so we want to get the ball out of those guys, the receivers and playmakers to be able to make plays. And so I think as we dive into it and over the next couple of months, I think the best part about this is that he's got a passion for the game. That's really what you want to feel coming in is this. I've got five to seven more years of ball that I really want to be the best that I can possibly be. And so, we can marry up with what matters."
Wilson also excels at deep passing. Since entering the NFL, he's completed 35.4 percent of his passes that were thrown 30 or more yards downfield. That ranks eighth in the NFL over that span.
As competition for Pickett, this is as aggressive as the Steelers could be in providing that factor without giving up draft picks or a large chunk of salary cap space.
Wilson also understands the Steelers' philosophy of protecting the football. He owns a 1.9 career interception percentage. That ranks as eighth-lowest in NFL history for qualifying quarterbacks. Over the past two seasons, the Steelers are 19-5 when they win the turnover battle, 0-11 when they do not.
"This is a great place to be grateful for the opportunity to be able to get after and do what we what we came here to do and that's to win football games," Wilson said.