How he fits: Quez Watkins

Watkins (6-0, 193 pounds) has aligned both in the slot and outside, but has more experience working in the slot. In his career, 64 percent of his snaps have come out of the slot, with the other 34 percent coming on the outside.

He's excelled at getting yards after the catch. Of his 1,249 career yards, 513 have come after the catch, and he averages 5.3 yards after the catch per reception.

Watkins will join a wide receiver group that also has seen the Steelers add Van Jefferson in free agency. They will compete with a group that includes Calvin Austin, Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims as players with NFL starting experience.