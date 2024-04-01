 Skip to main content
How he fits: Quez Watkins

Apr 01, 2024 at 03:50 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers signed former Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins in free agency, adding another veteran to their group.

A player whose game is predicated on speed, Watkins ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine coming out of Southern Mississippi University in 2020.

He also had a very solid 36 ½-inch vertical jump and 10-5 in the broad jump, which helps show just how explosive a prospect he was.

In four seasons with the Eagles, Watkins caught 98 passes for 1,249 yards and 6 touchdowns, largely serving as Philadelphia's No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 43 passes for 647 yards and one touchdown. He had an NFL-best 91-yard catch that season against the 49ers.

In his career, Watkins has appeared in 49 games, starting 25.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Quez Watkins

See photos of Steelers newly-signed WR Quez Watkins

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

Watkins (6-0, 193 pounds) has aligned both in the slot and outside, but has more experience working in the slot. In his career, 64 percent of his snaps have come out of the slot, with the other 34 percent coming on the outside.

He's excelled at getting yards after the catch. Of his 1,249 career yards, 513 have come after the catch, and he averages 5.3 yards after the catch per reception.

Watkins will join a wide receiver group that also has seen the Steelers add Van Jefferson in free agency. They will compete with a group that includes Calvin Austin, Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims as players with NFL starting experience.

"We have some players we feel good about," said Steelers GM Omar Khan. "I think one thing about it, and I don't want to speak for our coaches specifically, but I think they will do things and adjust things based on who the receivers are at that position."

