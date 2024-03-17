How he fits: Justin Fields

The Steelers completed the total makeover of their quarterback room by sending a conditional 2025 draft pick to the Chicago Bears for former first-round pick Justin Fields.

Fields, who turned 25 earlier this month, was the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

He'll join recently-signed Russell Wilson in the Steelers' quarterback room, replacing the trio of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, all of whom are no longer with the team. Pickett was traded to Philadelphia earlier in the day Saturday, while Trubisky was released and Rudolph reached free agency.