How he fits: Dean Lowry

The Steelers have signed veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry as a free agent.
Lowry, 29, is entering his ninth NFL season, having spent his first seven seasons with Green Bay and 2023 with the Vikings.
The 6-foot-6, 296-pound Lowry was a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2016 out of Northwestern who has started 84 games and appeared in 120 in his career.
Lowry is an athletic end with good length. He ran a 4.87-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2016 and also posted a 7.26-second three-cone drill and 4.38-second 20-yard shuttle, all of which are excellent for an athlete of his size. He also had 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
At the NFL level, Lowry has been a highly durable defensive end in Green Bay's 3-4 defense before moving on to Minnesota in 2023, where he played more defensive tackle.
He had never appeared in fewer than 15 games in a season before injuries limited him to nine games in 2023, four of them starts.
Converting back to a 3-4 defensive end for the Steelers should be right up his alley.
While not a dynamic pass rusher – he has 15.5 career sacks – Lowry has been an above-average run defender for much of his career.
With the Steelers, he'll add veteran depth to a defensive front that includes Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk, helping offset the loss of Armani Watts in free agency.