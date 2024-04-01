How he fits: Dean Lowry

The Steelers have signed veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry as a free agent.

Lowry, 29, is entering his ninth NFL season, having spent his first seven seasons with Green Bay and 2023 with the Vikings.

The 6-foot-6, 296-pound Lowry was a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2016 out of Northwestern who has started 84 games and appeared in 120 in his career.

Lowry is an athletic end with good length. He ran a 4.87-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2016 and also posted a 7.26-second three-cone drill and 4.38-second 20-yard shuttle, all of which are excellent for an athlete of his size. He also had 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.