Steelers host Ravens at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)Date: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012Kickoff: 8:20 p.m., ETSite: Heinz Field (65,500) • Pittsburgh, Pa.Playing Surface: Natural GrassTV Coverage: NBC (WPXI-TV, locally channel 11)Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play)*Cris Collinsworth (analyst) Michele Tafoya (sideline)Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) Tunch Ilkin (analyst) Craig Wolfley (sideline)National Radio: Dial Global Radio SportsAnnouncers: Dave Sims (play-by-play) James Lofton (analyst) Rod Woodson (sideline)Spanish Radio: Grupo Imagen - Destrito Federal (Mexico City) *XEDA-FM 90.5

THE COACHES

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike TomlinOverall regular-season record: 61-28 (.685)/sixth seasonRegular-season record at Pittsburgh: 61-28 (.685)/sixth seasonPlayoff Record/Years: 5-3/four yearsBaltimore Ravens Head Coach John HarbaughOverall regular-season record: 51-22 (.699)/fifth seasonRegular-season record at Baltimore: 51-22 (.699)/fifth seasonPlayoff Record/Years: 5-4/four years

Series History: Series began in 1996Overall: Steelers lead 18-14At Pittsburgh: Steelers lead 10-6At Baltimore:Tied at 8-8Neutral Sites: n/aLast Regular-Season Meeting: Nov. 6, 2011 (in Pittsburgh)*Baltimore 23, Pittsburgh 20Postseason Series: Pittsburgh leads 3-0Last Postseason Meeting: Jan. 15, 2011 (in Pittsburgh) *

Pittsburgh 31, Baltimore 24 (AFC Divisional Playoff)(postseason record not included in overall series record)This season marks the 17th consecutive year that these two*franchises will play each other in the regular season…this is the third straight season that one of their matchups has been shown on Sunday Night Football...during that time, these clubs have faced off at least twice every season during the regular season and met three times in the postseason…in the 16 years these teams have been playing, Pittsburgh has won the first meeting of the season 10 times, en route to five regular-season sweeps…the 2011 season was the first time Baltimore swept the regular-season series since they won twice in 2006…Pittsburgh is looking to avoid losing three straight regular-season games to the Ravens for the first time since the second game of 2005 and the 2006 series installment…since the Steelers won four straight regular season games in the series between 2001 and 2003, neither team has managed to win more than three games in a row during the regular season…Pittsburgh is 8-3 at Heinz Field against *Baltimore in the regular season.

STEELERS-RAVENS CONNECTIONSLOCAL CONNECTIONS• Ravens QB Joe Flaccoplayed for the University of Pittsburgh*from 2003-2004 before transferring to the University of Delaware.• Ravens Head CoachJohn Harbaugh coached tight ends for the University of Pittsburgh in 1987.• Ravens secondary coachTeryl Austin was born in Sharon, Pa., and played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh from 1984-1987.• Ravens wide receivers coachJim Hostler was born in Pittsburgh and played collegiately for Indiana (Pa.) from 1986-1989. He coached at his alma mater from 1990-1992 and 1994-1999 and also at nearby Juniata (Pa.) in 1993.• RavensC/G Gino Gradkowski is a native of Pittsburgh and a *graduate of Seton-LaSalle High School.

PRO CONNECTIONS

• Steelers LB James Harrisonspent time on the Ravens' practice*squad early in his career before being added to the Steelers' active roster.• Steelers defensive backs coachCarnell Lake played for the Ravens in his final season in 2001.• Steelers Head CoachMike Tomlin was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 when RavensOT Bryant McKinnie andC Matt Birk played for the Vikings. Tomlin also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff and in 2001 he and Ravens' quarterbacks coachJim Caldwell were on the staff together in Tampa.• Steelers defensive assistantJerry Olsavsky played his final NFL season with the Ravens in 1998.• Steelers linebackers coachKeith Butler and Ravens special teams coordinator/asst. head coachJerry Rosburg were on the Cleveland Browns' coaching staff together from 2001-2002.

• Steelers offensive coordinatorTodd Haley and RavensWR Anquan Boldin both held the same roles with the Arizona Cardinals from 2007-2008. Also, SteelersLB Brandon Johnson and Boldin were teammates with the Cardinals from 2006-2007.• Steelers offensive line coachSean Kugler and Ravens running backs coachWilbert Montgomery both held the same positions on the Detroit Lions coaching staff in 2007.• SteelersWR Jerricho Cotchery and RavensSS James Ihedigbo were teammates with the New York Jets from 2008-2010.

• SteelersLB Brandon Johnson and RavensG Bobbie Williams were teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008-2011.COLLEGE CONNECTIONS*

• SteelersRB Jonathan Dwyer *and RavensRB Anthony Allen were teammates at Georgia Tech from 2008-2009.• SteelersLB James Harrison played for the Kent State Golden Flashes from 1999-2001 when Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees was the head coach of the Golden Flashes.• Steelers assistant head coach/defensive lineJohn Mitchell was the defensive line coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1974-1976 when Ravens general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome played for the Crimson Tide.• SteelersWR Mike Wallace and RavensOT Michael Oher were teammates at the University of Mississippi from 2005-2008.• SteelersC Maurkice Pouncey,OT Marcus Gilbert andRB Chris Rainey were teammates with RavensWR Deonte Thompson at the University of Florida from 2007-2009. Gilbert was teammates with Thompson through 2010 and Rainey and Thompson are both in their rookie seasons and played together for the Gators through 2011

• SteelersLB Larry Foote (1998-2001) andLB LaMarr Woodley (2003-2006) were both at the University of Michigan while Ravens offensive line coachAndy Moeller was with the Wolverines as a tight ends and offensive line coach from 2000-2007.• SteelersTE David Paulson and RavensTE Ed Dickson were teammates at the University of Oregon from 2007-2009.• SteelersCB Curtis Brown and RavensCB Chykie Brown (no relation) andK Justin Tucker were teammates at the University of Texas from 2008-10. Curtis and Chykie also played for the Longhorns in 2007.• SteelersS Ryan Mundy andFB Will Johnson were teammates at West Virginia University with RavensC/G Gino Gradkowski during the 2007 season. Johnson and Gradkowski were teammates with the Mountaineers in 2008 before Gradkowski transferred to Delaware University to finish out his collegiate career.• SteelersP Drew Butler and RavensLB Dannell Ellerbe andDE DeAngelo Tyson were all teammates at the University of Georgia in 2008. Butler and Ellerbe were also teammates in 2007 while Butler and Tyson are both rookies and played together for the *Bulldogs through 2011.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

PITTSBURGH TEAM NOTES• Pittsburgh looks to improve its home record to 238-89-1, including*69-22-1 at Heinz Field.• If the Steelers win they will be 19-18 all time on Sunday Night Football, including 7-5 at home.• The Steelers are looking for their 12th win the last 13 home games.• If Pittsburgh wins will start 5-0 at home for the first time since 2007 when the Steelers started 7-0 at Heinz Field• The Steelers are looking to improve to 19-14 against the Ravens during the regular season, including 11-6 at home.• Pittsburgh is looking to improve to 3-2 in primetime games this season.• Pittsburgh is looking to improve to 403-253-2 during the regular season since 1970.• Pittsburgh is looking to improve to 2-0 while wearing the 1934 throwback uniforms.• Pittsburgh is looking to accumulate more passing yards than their opponent for the 17th straight home game, which would break the NFL record of the 2000 and 2001 St. Louis Rams who registered more passing yards than their opponents in 16 consecutive home games.• The Steelers defense is looking to keep its eighth opponent to under 100 yards rushing this season.• If Pittsburgh holds Baltimore to less than 170 net passing yards it will mark the fifth game in a row and the seventh time this season the Steelers did not allow their opponent to register at least 170 net passing yards.• The Pittsburgh defense is looking to extend its regular season streak of holding teams under 300 net passing yards to 33 games. The last time the Steelers allowed a team to record at least 300 net passing yards was on 11/14/10 vs. New England (350).• The Steelers offense is looking to score points on their opening drive of the game for the sixth time this season and on the opening drive of the second half for the seventh time this season.• Pittsburgh's defense will try and hold the opposing quarterback to a passer rating of 75.0 or less for the sixth straight game and the seventh time this season.• The Steelers defense is looking to register at least one takeaway for the ninth game this season.PITTSBURGH INDIVIDUAL NOTES*

Head Coach Mike Tomlin• If Pittsburgh wins, will improve to 62-28 during the regular season.• Looking to improve to 21-9 in primetime games, including 9-6 on*Sunday Night Football.• With a win, will start 5-0 at home for the second time as head coach (2007).QB Ben Roethlisberger• If Roethlisberger registers at least 134 passing yards, he will become the 25th quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 29,000 yards and run for at least 1,000 yards during the regular season.• Looking to record a passer rating of 120.0 for the fourth time this season, which would tie for the second most times he has registered a passer rating of at least 120.0 in the same regular season (four in 2004 / five in 2009).• Is looking to throw for at least 360 yards for the third time this season, which would tie 2011 (3) for the second most times he has thrown for at least 360 yards in one season (2009, 4).RB Jonathan Dwyer• Looking to eclipse 100 yards rushing for the third time in his last four games played.RB Rashard Mendenhall• Is one rushing touchdown shy of becoming the fifth player in franchise history with 30 career rushing touchdowns.TE Heath Miller• Needs one receiving touchdown to pass Elbie Nickel (37) for the most receiving touchdowns by a Steelers' tight end.• Is two receiving touchdowns away from tying Louis Lipps (39) for the fifth most in franchise history.• Is one receiving touchdown shy of tying his single-season career *high of seven, set in 16 games in 2007.