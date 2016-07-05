Steelers Honor POWs/MIAs with 'Chair of Honor'

The Steelers will host their annual Salute To Service-themed game on November 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field.

The game, which pays tribute to American service men and women through special on-field and scoreboard programming, will also include a tribute intended to especially honor those missing in action and prisoners of war.

For that game, the Steelers will install a "Chair of Honor", a seat that will remain empty in honor of MIAs and POWs.