Steelers Honor POWs/MIAs with 'Chair of Honor'

Jul 05, 2016 at 10:00 AM

The Steelers will host their annual Salute To Service-themed game on November 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field.

The game, which pays tribute to American service men and women through special on-field and scoreboard programming, will also include a tribute intended to especially honor those missing in action and prisoners of war.

For that game, the Steelers will install a "Chair of Honor", a seat that will remain empty in honor of MIAs and POWs.

More details will be released by the team as the game approaches.

