Steelers hire Glenn Thomas

Apr 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers hired Glenn Thomas as the team's offensive assistant coach.

Thomas brings 20 plus years of coaching to the Steelers on the NFL and collegiate levels combined. Thomas spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State. Prior to his stint at Arizona State, he was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for two seasons at UNLV.

Thomas spent three seasons as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor University. In 2019 the Bears went 11-2 with a No. 7 ranking before losing in the Sugar Bowl. During Thomas' three years at Baylor (2017-19), quarterback Charlie Brewer was developed into one of the top quarterbacks in school history, throwing 69 touchdowns in three seasons and being named a semifinalist for the 2019 Davey O'Brien Award.

Thomas spent two seasons, 2015-16, at Temple University as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator, helping to lead the school to back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time. He also was on the coaching staff at Midwestern State from 2001-07.

In addition to his wealth of college experience, Thomas also coached in the NFL. He was the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach for three seasons, after spending time as an offensive assistant with the team.

