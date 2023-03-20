Steelers hire Brooks, promote Martin

Mar 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers hired Jason Brooks as the team's defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach.

Brooks comes to the Steelers from the Baltimore Ravens where he spent the last two seasons. In total he has spent six seasons with the Ravens in multiple roles, including football analyst (2022), assistant defensive line/quality control coach (2021) as well as offensive quality coach and offensive assistant (2009-12).

Brooks spent two seasons at Charleston Southern University where he was the defensive line coach. In his first season at Charleston Southern three defensive linemen earned first-team All-Big South honors and the school set a single season sack record with 35, while also recording 95 tackles for a loss, sixth-most in the conference.

Prior to that he spent two years at Colby College in Maine in the same position. Brooks also spent four years coaching defensive backs and special teams at Florida International University and served as the wide receivers coach at Norwich University.

In addition, Brooks worked as a scouting assistant for the Miami Dolphins from 2007-08, working as the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Brooks, who graduated from Middle Tennessee State, comes from strong football bloodlines. His late father, Clarence Brooks, coached 24 years in the NFL as the defensive line coach for the Ravens, Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears and 17 on the college level.

Martin spent the past four seasons as the team's assistant outside linebackers coach and has spent the last eight seasons with the organization prior to being named outside linebackers coach. He started his Steelers career as a scouting assistant in 2016-17 and then moved to the coaching side where he was a coaching assistant from 2018-19.

Martin was a part of coaching the defense that held opponents to 17 points or less through the final seven games of the 2022 season. Three members of that defense, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward were all named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Prior to joining the Steelers he spent the 2015 season at this alma mater, the University of Missouri, where he was a recruiting graduate assistant. Martin, who is from St. Louis, Missouri, played linebacker at the school from 2010-14 and earned a master's degree in education with an emphasis in positive coaching.

