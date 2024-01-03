Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

The Steelers announced a total of $489,250 in donations, from both the organization and individual players, to their Social Justice Fund Initiative this past year. Since its inception in 2018, the team and its players have donated total of $2,339,970.

Contributions were made to 26 organizations in Pittsburgh and several in players' hometowns that focused on youth development, food access, criminal justice, community and police relations, equity and inclusion education, and housing.

"I want to thank Cam Heyward and the Social Justice Committee for guiding these efforts again this year." said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "I am proud of the way our players have continued to support our community through the Steelers' Social Justice Fund. Through these contributions, we have been able to provide Pittsburghers with access to food, education opportunities, legal resources and many other tools to help make people's lives better."

"It makes me proud to know how much we've been able to accomplish as a team through the Social Justice Fund over the past few years," said Heyward. "I think as a group, we understand that being a Steeler means commitment to Pittsburghers both on and off the field."