Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

Jan 03, 2024 at 04:30 PM

The Steelers announced a total of $489,250 in donations, from both the organization and individual players, to their Social Justice Fund Initiative this past year. Since its inception in 2018, the team and its players have donated total of $2,339,970.

Contributions were made to 26 organizations in Pittsburgh and several in players' hometowns that focused on youth development, food access, criminal justice, community and police relations, equity and inclusion education, and housing. 

"I want to thank Cam Heyward and the Social Justice Committee for guiding these efforts again this year." said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "I am proud of the way our players have continued to support our community through the Steelers' Social Justice Fund. Through these contributions, we have been able to provide Pittsburghers with access to food, education opportunities, legal resources and many other tools to help make people's lives better."

"It makes me proud to know how much we've been able to accomplish as a team through the Social Justice Fund over the past few years," said Heyward. "I think as a group, we understand that being a Steeler means commitment to Pittsburghers both on and off the field."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefited more than 65 charitable organizations throughout the region.

Related Content

news

Spreading holiday joy

Steelers players have spread holiday cheer throughout Pittsburgh and beyond this holiday season
news

Community Corner: Making a wish come true

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Local high school student a finalist for NFL award

Peter Gonzalez, who plays at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and was nominated by the Steelers, is a finalist for the NFL Latino Youth Honors
news

Making the holidays happy for many

The Steelers hosted the fifth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium
news

Honored for helping to Inspire Change

Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen's Girls, is the recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award
news

Heyward is 2023 Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward is the Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee once again
news

Sending a message with their shoes

Steelers players will wear custom cleats this week as a part of My Cause My Cleats
news

A time to give back

Thanksgiving is a time to be give back and that is exactly what the Steelers have done
news

It was a tough test for Austin

Calvin Austin III is the Steelers 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner
news

Wallace is Steelers Salute to Service nominee

Levi Wallace is the Steelers 2023 Salute to Service Award Nominee
news

An incredible week of Cam's Kindness

Cameron Heyward held his second annual 'Cam's Kindness Week,' spreading joy throughout the Pittsburgh community
Advertising