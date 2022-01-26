Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

The Steelers have committed themselves to 'Inspire Change' in the community, and for the black and gold that all begins with the team's Social Justice Fund.

And in 2021 they have made quite the difference.

The Steelers provided $451,500 in donations to community organizations through the team's Social Justice Fund this past year, with the donations coming from the organization and individual players.

Contributions were made to 24 organizations in Pittsburgh, and several in players' hometowns, with all of them focused on youth development, food access, criminal justice, community and police relations, equity and inclusion education, and housing.

The donations were made by over half of the team's roster, which included $100,000 from defensive captain Cameron Heyward.

"I am proud of the work and efforts our players have made in making these important contributions once again this year through our Social Justice Fund," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "I also appreciate the leadership of our Players' Social Justice Committee in guiding these efforts toward helping so many community organizations."

Since 2018, players have been giving to local causes as part of this program, as well as ones in their hometowns, that focus on social justice issues. The donations are all matched by the Steelers, helping many organizations continue to be able to do their work. In 2020 the players formed a Social Justice Committee, a player-designed and player-run group that engages with the community on a personal level to address issues which helped to grow the overall program.