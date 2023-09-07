Steelers emphasize solid tackling against 49ers

The thing is, the 49ers' opponents in 2022 knew that, as well, and still struggled to make it happen.

In running back Christian McCaffery, tight end George Kittle, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, the 49ers have skill position players who can stress a defense at every level.

And they do so by seldom taking those players off the field. For example, Juszczyk played 522 snaps in 16 games last season as a fullback in a league where many teams don't even employ a fullback on their roster.

The 49ers also make use of McCaffery's excellent receiving skills, as well, putting him on the field at the same time as another runner, then splitting him out wide to create mismatches.

So, with a fullback and tight end on the field or two running backs on the field together, the typical defensive plan would be to play a heavier package.

But doing that against San Francisco could be deadly.

Austin is going to have his hands full against 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheming.

As a result, the Steelers put all five of San Francisco's eligible receivers in special jerseys on their scout team this week. Those special jerseys typically highlight an upcoming opponent's top two or three players.