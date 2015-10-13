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Steelers Fashion Show "Rock Steelers Style 2015"

Oct 13, 2015 at 03:01 AM

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PITTSBURGH – The Steelers' fashion show,Rock Steelers Style**2015, will take place Friday, October 16,at 6 p.m., at Stage AE.

Rock Steelers Style 2015 is presented by Nike, Yahoo!, Ross Park Mall and UPMC & UPMC Health Plan.

Led by honorary co-captains William Gayand Markus Wheaton, Steelers' players and their families will be modeling clothing from Nike, Ross Park Mall, Larrimor's, Outerstuff and Uptown Sweats by Kiya Tomlin.

Co-chaired by Gretaand Art Rooney II, and Kiyaand Mike Tomlin, the Steelers Style Fashion Show is the team's largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program and the Cancer Caring Center.

Yahoo will capture exclusive content from Rock Steelers Style 2015, including red carpet interviews with players and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, which will be available on Yahoo Sports (www.sports.yahoo.com) and Yahoo Style (www.yahoo.com/style).

Fans can purchase tickets by calling (412) 802-8256. For the most up-to-date information on "Rock Steelers Style", visit: [http://www.steelers.com/schedule-and-events/SteelersStyle.html

](http://www.steelers.com/schedule-and-events/SteelersStyle.html)

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