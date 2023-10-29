Xtra Points

Steelers fall to Jaguars, 20-10

Oct 29, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

There would be no fourth-quarter comeback by the Steelers this week.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars made sure of that, as Lawrence threw for 292 yards and a touchdown on a rain-soaked day at Acrisure Stadium as Jacksonville defeated the Steelers, 20-10, before a crowd of 67,225.

To add injury to the insult of seeing their modest two-game winning streak ended, the Steelers (4-3) also saw quarterback Kenny Pickett and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leave the game early due to injuries.

Those losses would prove to be too much to overcome against a Jacksonville team that won it's fifth consecutive game to improve to 6-2.

Fitzpatrick was injured with 9:11 remaining in the first quarter while covering Jaguars' leading receiver Christian Kirk. Alex Highsmith and Elandon Roberts sacked Lawrence on the play, but Fitzpatrick went down to the ground 20 yards downfield.

He walked off the field without help, but was quickly taken to the locker room after a checkup in the medical tent and ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Pickett's injury came at the end of the first half with the Steelers trying to get into field goal range.

Trailing 9-3 with 18 seconds remaining from the Jacksonville 38, Pickett dropped back to throw what appeared to be set up as a screen. But his pass was tipped and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis drove him into the ground, putting his weight on him.

Trainers quickly came onto the field to help him off. He was diagnosed with a rib injury and did not return.

The status of both for Thursday night's game against the Titans at Acrisure Stadium is unknown at this time.

The Steelers ran one more play after Pickett exited, but backup Mitch Trubisky threw incomplete to Diontae Johnson and Chris Boswell came out to attempt a 55-yard field goal.

His initial kick was good, but Alan Eck's crew threw a flag, calling the Steelers for having the "right guard lined up offside," taking the field goal off the board.

Mike Tomlin then had Boswell attempt a 61-yard field goal, which had the distance but was wide right.

That ended a half in which the Jaguars had not punted, but had turned the ball over twice, once on a fumble and once in the end zone, getting three Brandon McManus field goals.

Lawrence's interception, by safety Damontae Kazee, who replaced Fitzpatrick at free safety, came midway through the second quarter and gave the Steelers the ball at their own 2 after Kazee began to return it, but stepped out of bounds.

But Pickett heated up, hitting Johnson 4 times during what would be a 12-play, 93-yard drive. Pickett did miss Johnson on third-and-goal from the 5, throwing behind him before the Steelers settled for a 22-yard Boswell field goal.

The Jaguars increased their lead midway through the third quarter when running back Travis Etienne, who had aligned on the outside, got behind the defense for a 56-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence. Etienne then scored on a 2-point conversion run to make it 17-3 with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Steelers answered with Trubisky leading a 75-play scoring drive, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens.

Pickens, who had been targeted three times to that point with no catches, caught a slant, beat cornerback Montaric Brown to the inside, then leaped over a tackle attempt by safety Andrew Wingard – who was doubling him throughout the game – to get into the end zone and cut Jacksonville's lead to 17-10 with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Jaguars had a drive going to open the fourth quarter, moving the ball to the Pittsburgh 32. But T.J. Watt and Armon Watts sacked Lawrence on third down – his 9th of the season – pushing Jacksonville out of field goal range to keep the game at one score with just over 10 minutes remaining.

But Trubisky was intercepted by Wingard at the Jacksonville 41 on a deep pass down the middle intended for Allen Robinson, giving the Jaguars the ball back.

That led to a 37-yard field goal by McManus to push the lead to 20-10 with 4:35 remaining in the game.

Pickett was 10 of 16 for 73 yards before leaving. Johnson led the Steelers with eight catches for 85 yards.

