Steelers fall to Bills, 17-10

Buffalo took over at the Steelers' 40-yard line with 3:45 left in the first quarter and marched 40 yards in nine plays in 4:23, with quarterback Josh Allen finishing the drive on a 1-yard touchdown run. Allen kept the drive alive when he converted a fourth-and-6 from the Steelers' 36 on a 10-yard completion to wide receiver John Brown. Singletary gained 3 on third-and-2 from the Steelers' 18 and then 14 to the Steelers' 1 prior to Allen's TD run and Hauschka's conversion.

The Steelers countered with a 49-yard field goal from Boswell that trimmed the Bills' lead to 7-3 with 11:26 left in the second. The drive covered 41 yards in six plays in 2:56. The big play was a 34-yard completion from Hodges to Washington on the first snap of the possession that advanced the ball to the Buffalo 38.

The Steelers missed an opportunity to cut the lead again or take the lead after an interception and 33-yard return by cornerback Steven Nelson produced a first-and-10 from the Bills' 20 with 2:28 remaining prior to halftime. But a Wildcat snap to Conner on first-and-goal from the Bills' 10 ultimately resulted in a handoff to Johnson, a forced fumble by Bills defensive end Trent Murphy and a recovery by Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

The Bills ended up possessing the ball for 19:06 in the first half to the Steelers' 10:54.