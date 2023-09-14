Steelers faced with playing better offensively without Johnson

The key for the Steelers could be producing more first downs early in the game to allow them to run their offense.

That was something that didn't happen against San Francisco as the Steelers failed to produce a first down on their first five possessions of the game while falling behind 20-0. It wasn't until the Steelers got the ball back at their own 5 with 1:35 remaining in the first half and no timeouts remaining that they finally started to move the ball, eventually scoring a touchdown.

"The start of the game was not what we wanted," said Canada. "Five three-and-outs is not what we expected. … Once that occurred, probably the only high point of the game for us was the two-minute drive.

"We were always playing from behind, did not get into our routine, our plan. So, disappointing. You can't score seven points, can't do all those things. No secret about that. But I'm also saying it's one game, and we've got to move on."

That will happen Monday against the Browns when the Steelers try to erase the memories of that bad start.