Steelers, Pittsburgh express interest in hosting future NFL Draft

The Steelers and city of Pittsburgh have expressed their interest to the NFL in hosting an upcoming NFL Draft, and Pittsburgh is in consideration to host the event in near future.
According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, Pittsburgh could be chosen as a host for the NFL Draft in either 2026 or 2027. The decision could be made at the league meetings in May of 2024.
McCarthy said Pittsburgh is one of several cities who have expressed interest to the NFL's Fan Engagement and Major Events Committee to host a draft.
"The city that hosts the draft becomes the epicenter of the sports and entertainment world for that week," said McCarthy. "So, competition is stiff. Clubs have been able to use the draft to bring in fans certainly of other NFL teams and colleges and certainly Pittsburgh would be a potentially attractive candidate for a couple of different reasons. Obviously, the Rooney family, the Steelers organization, the passionate fan base throughout the NFL level, but also the collegiate level. Other fan bases could drive into the city. It's easily accessible by planes, as well. Also, local government and community corporate support certainly is another big factor perceived by the league office as it looks at potential sites."
Pittsburgh also could be an ideal spot to host the NFL Draft given the rich tradition of the Steelers organization and the region's history within the game. Western Pennsylvania has produced Hall of Fame players such as Dan Marino, Johnny Unitas, George Blanda, Jim Kelly, Joe Montana and Joe Namath, leading to the region being called "the cradle of quarterbacks."
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Nov. 12, 1892, the first professional football game also took place when the Allegheny Athletic Association's football team defeated the Pittsburgh Athletic Club. William "Pudge" Heffelfinger was paid $500 by the Allegheny Athletic Association to play in the game, making him the first "professional" football player.
"We have submitted our indication to the NFL office of the Steelers' and city's desire to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh," Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten said. "We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades.
"The NFL Draft will draw hundreds of thousands of fans and out of town visitors, and we look forward to working with local and state officials and community leaders to ensure we craft a successful bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft."
The plan would include staging the event in the area along the North Shore near State AE outside of Acrisure Stadium along North Shore Drive.
Pittsburgh previously hosted an NFL Draft one other time, that coming in 1947, when the annual event was held at the Fort Pitt Hotel.
Prior to 1965, the draft was held at different locations in cities that were home to an NFL franchise, with Philadelphia being the most common site.
But from 1965 through 2013, the draft was held annually in New York City. Starting in 2014, the league began holding the draft at different host cities, with Chicago, Philadelphia, Arlington, Tex., Nashville, Cleveland, Paradise, Nev., and Kansas City all hosting the event. The 2024 NFL Draft is slated to be held in Detroit April 25 through 27, while Green Bay, Wis., is scheduled to host the event in 2025.
In addition to hosting the draft itself, a number of other events take place as part of the process.
"It becomes a watched event not just here, but worldwide," said McCarthy. "It's just just teams bringing in new players, but we also do many of the events we do during Super Bowl week, ranging from youth clinics to building playgrounds and restoring fields. So, where the draft was once a three-day event, it's become a week-long celebration of football today and tomorrow."