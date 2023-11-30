Steelers, Pittsburgh express interest in hosting future NFL Draft

The Steelers and city of Pittsburgh have expressed their interest to the NFL in hosting an upcoming NFL Draft, and Pittsburgh is in consideration to host the event in near future.

According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, Pittsburgh could be chosen as a host for the NFL Draft in either 2026 or 2027. The decision could be made at the league meetings in May of 2024.

McCarthy said Pittsburgh is one of several cities who have expressed interest to the NFL's Fan Engagement and Major Events Committee to host a draft.

"The city that hosts the draft becomes the epicenter of the sports and entertainment world for that week," said McCarthy. "So, competition is stiff. Clubs have been able to use the draft to bring in fans certainly of other NFL teams and colleges and certainly Pittsburgh would be a potentially attractive candidate for a couple of different reasons. Obviously, the Rooney family, the Steelers organization, the passionate fan base throughout the NFL level, but also the collegiate level. Other fan bases could drive into the city. It's easily accessible by planes, as well. Also, local government and community corporate support certainly is another big factor perceived by the league office as it looks at potential sites."

Pittsburgh also could be an ideal spot to host the NFL Draft given the rich tradition of the Steelers organization and the region's history within the game. Western Pennsylvania has produced Hall of Fame players such as Dan Marino, Johnny Unitas, George Blanda, Jim Kelly, Joe Montana and Joe Namath, leading to the region being called "the cradle of quarterbacks."