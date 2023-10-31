Steelers expect others to step up with Fitzpatrick sidelined

The two are both veterans and have played a lot this season – Kazee has played 381 defensive snaps this season, Neal 308 – as their presence has allowed Fitzpatrick to do a little bit of everything for the Steelers this season defensively.

In addition to his regular duties at free safety, Fitzpatrick has often been locked up on the opposing team's biggest receiving threat, giving both Kazee and Neal opportunities to play more safety-specific roles.

But without Fitzpatrick on the field, Kazee and Neal will likely see their snap counts – and responsibilities – increase. Neal had seven tackles against Jacksonville, while Kazee had five and an interception.

"It may put a little more on their plate in terms of where they have to be and how they have to get there," Austin said. "But I think it's it's it's doable, and we'll make that determination because we'll be working this right up until game time in terms of the things that the guys are going to do and what they feel comfortable with."

The Steelers have often used a three-safety defensive package this season, particularly against teams that employ heavier packages. The Titans are a run-first team with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

With rookie Will Levis making his first career start last Sunday in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Titans ran the ball 36 times and had Levis attempt 29 passes.

So, the Steelers are going to have to stop the run first, then figure out ways to pressure and confuse the young quarterback.