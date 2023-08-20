Steelers defeat Bills, 27-15

Matt Barkley entered the game for Allen in the second quarter and drove the Bills inside the Pittsburgh 10. But inside linebacker Cole Holcomb tipped a pass at the goal line that was intercepted in the end zone by Elijah Riley to end the threat.

With 1:34 remaining in the half, the Steelers punted the ball back to the Bills at their own 6. Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers' second-round draft pick who did not play in last week's preseason opener, picked Barkley off at the Buffalo 30, setting up a third touchdown of the half, this one coming on a 3-yard pass from Mitch Trubisky to Connor Heyward for a 21-0 Steelers lead.

Nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan forced a second interception of Barkley on the opening possession of the second half, blitzing out of the slot and leaping to tip the ball into the air to himself.

That set up a 35-yard field goal by Chris Boswell that gave the Steelers a 24-0 lead.

A strip-sack by Herbig set the Steelers up for their next score, as he used a T.J. Watt dead-leg move to beat the right tackle around the end to get to Barkley and force a fumble the Steelers recovered for their fourth forced turnover in the game.

Mason Rudolph, who entered the game at the half in place of Trubisky, moved the Steelers into field goal range, as Boswell made his second attempt, this one from 39 yards to put the Steelers up 27-0.

Buffalo finally got on the board with 13:16 remaining in the fourth quarter after a miscue on a snap following a Bills punt. Rudolph did not appear ready to get a snap from center Kendrick Green and the Bills recovered the loose ball at the Pittsburgh 2.

One play later, Jordan Mims scored on a 2-yard run to trim the Steelers' lead to 27-7.