Steelers defeat Bills, 27-15

Aug 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

If this was the dress rehearsal for the Steelers for the 2023 regular season, the team looks ready for the big lights.

After sitting several key defensive starters in last week's preseason opener at Tampa Bay, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put all hands on deck for the team's second preseason game Saturday night against Buffalo at Acrisure Stadium.

The offense scored touchdowns on its only two possessions, while the defense did its job, as well, keeping Buffalo's first-team offense out of the end zone in a 27-15 shellacking.

Kenny Pickett completed 3 of 4 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, a 25-yard strike to tight end Pat Freiermuth, capping off a day that saw the first-team offense produce 14 points on just seven plays against Buffalo's first-team defense.

Second-year running back Jaylen Warren used blocks from guards James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and wide receiver Diontae Johnson on the edge to spring loose for a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 on the Steelers' opening possession.

"It was blocked up perfectly," said Warren. "I was untouched, which says more about the offense than it does me.

"That's why I scored. Everybody else did their job, and that's what made my job easy."

After the defense forced the Bills, who were also playing their starters, off the field in a three-and-out on their opening possession, second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III returned a punt 54 yards to the Buffalo 25.

On the first play after the big return, Pickett threw a pass to Freiermuth's back shoulder down the left hash, throwing him open against linebacker Matt Milano, who had inside leverage.

"It was a heck of of a ball," said Freiermuth. "He kind of threw it away from, I think it was Milano, and saved me from a big hit. It was a heck of a throw against a heck of a linebacker."

Leading 14-0, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had seen enough from his starting offense. In two preseason games, Pickett has now led three scoring drives on three possessions and posted a combined passer rating of 149.05 with just two incompletions.

"There were some good things to be excited about from a performance perspective, it was going pretty well," said Tomlin. "That's why we got the first units out of the game relatively early.

"They did enough to check the boxes for Week 2 of the preseason. Because Week 3 is coming so quickly, we moved forward and got some exposure to some other people. I'm appreciative of that. When the first team performs the way they performed, it really provides a platform for others to show their skills."

The Bills left their starters on both sides of the ball on the field into the second quarter and still failed to gain a footing against the Steelers backups, even after Tomlin began substituting in second-line players defensively.

Buffalo did drive to the Pittsburgh 38 on its second possession, but rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig forced an incompletion with pressure on quarterback Josh Allen on first down. Then, the Bills were penalized for a block in the back on second down, making it second-and-19. Backup outside linebacker Markus Golden drew a holding penalty on Buffalo right tackle Spencer Brown on the next play, pushing the Bills all the way back to their own 38 and essentially ending the drive.

Matt Barkley entered the game for Allen in the second quarter and drove the Bills inside the Pittsburgh 10. But inside linebacker Cole Holcomb tipped a pass at the goal line that was intercepted in the end zone by Elijah Riley to end the threat.

With 1:34 remaining in the half, the Steelers punted the ball back to the Bills at their own 6. Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers' second-round draft pick who did not play in last week's preseason opener, picked Barkley off at the Buffalo 30, setting up a third touchdown of the half, this one coming on a 3-yard pass from Mitch Trubisky to Connor Heyward for a 21-0 Steelers lead.

Nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan forced a second interception of Barkley on the opening possession of the second half, blitzing out of the slot and leaping to tip the ball into the air to himself.

That set up a 35-yard field goal by Chris Boswell that gave the Steelers a 24-0 lead.

A strip-sack by Herbig set the Steelers up for their next score, as he used a T.J. Watt dead-leg move to beat the right tackle around the end to get to Barkley and force a fumble the Steelers recovered for their fourth forced turnover in the game.

Mason Rudolph, who entered the game at the half in place of Trubisky, moved the Steelers into field goal range, as Boswell made his second attempt, this one from 39 yards to put the Steelers up 27-0.

Buffalo finally got on the board with 13:16 remaining in the fourth quarter after a miscue on a snap following a Bills punt. Rudolph did not appear ready to get a snap from center Kendrick Green and the Bills recovered the loose ball at the Pittsburgh 2.

One play later, Jordan Mims scored on a 2-yard run to trim the Steelers' lead to 27-7.

Trubisky completed 10 of 13 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, while Rudolph finished 5 of 7 for 52 yards.

