Steelers continue support of youth football

The Steelers are continuing their support of youth football by providing financial support for the USA Football Youth Coach Certifications. This will benefit youth leagues across Western Pennsylvania, as well as the athletes they serve, in 2023.

Working in conjunction with USA Football, the non-profit that serves as the sport's U.S. governing body, the Steelers will help fund Youth Coach Certification for Western Pennsylvania youth football coaches whose leagues enroll with USA Football, which is free and open for all youth football organizations.

"This is another example of the Steelers' commitment not only to the game of football, but more importantly to the people that are so dedicated to its growth at the youth level," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We're pleased to remain partners with USA Football and continue the work necessary to provide the best experiences possible for everyone associated with the game we love."

USA Football's Youth Coach Certification, which is accredited by the United States Center for Coaching Excellence, provides coaches with evidence-based knowledge, resources and skills to ensure they teach age-appropriate skills and work on development of the athletes in a holistic approach. The model used focuses on progressive skill instruction that teaches young athletes age-appropriate skills and meets them at their current stage of development.