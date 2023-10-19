Steelers confident turnovers will come for Fitzpatrick

The law of averages supposes most future events are likely to balance any past deviation from a presumed average.

That theory is why the Steelers aren't all that concerned about All-Pro strong safety Minkah Fitzpatrick not being involved in any turnovers to this point in the 2023 season.

When it comes to the play of Fitzpatrick, the Steelers feel confident things will even out in the end.

"You know he'll be able to get his plays," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Thursday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I think sometimes it's just the law of averages. Things kind of slow down a little bit and I believe because I know what kind of football player he is that he's going to start getting his hands on some balls and making a splash that we need."

The Steelers (3-2) could certainly use some of Fitzpatrick's previous magic in the second half of this season, starting with their game Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Fitzpatrick led the NFL in interceptions in 2022 with six and has been something of a turnover magnet since the Steelers traded for him after two games in the 2019 season.