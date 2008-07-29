Steelers Claim Punter, Release Wide Receiver
LATROBE, Pa. ─ The Steelers announced today that they have claimed fourth-year punter Paul Ernster off of waivers from the Detroit Lions.
Ernster, who has played in 19 games during his NFL career, averaged 41.7 yards on 80 punts in 2006 while playing for the Denver Broncos. He also served as a kickoff specialist that season, kicking off 75 times including 19 touchbacks. Ernster was active for three games with the Broncos in 2006, and for one game each with the Broncos and the Cleveland Browns in 2007.
The Steelers made room on the roster for Ernster when they released rookie free agent wide receiver Kevin Marion. Marion was signed by the team in April after a college playing career at Wake Forest.
The Steelers will resume two-a-days on Wednesday, July 30, including a 2:55 p.m. practice that is open to the public.