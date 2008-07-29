Steelers Claim Punter, Release Wide Receiver

Ernster, who has played in 19 games during his NFL career, averaged 41.7 yards on 80 punts in 2006 while playing for the Denver Broncos. He also served as a kickoff specialist that season, kicking off 75 times including 19 touchbacks. Ernster was active for three games with the Broncos in 2006, and for one game each with the Broncos and the Cleveland Browns in 2007.