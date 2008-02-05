Steelers Charity Auction - Bid Now on a signed Dermontti Dawson Throwback Jersey

** **

**Steelers Unique Apparel/Items Available On EBAY For Charity**

Imagine the thrill a Steelers fan would get if Hines Ward walked over to where he was sitting at Heinz Field and handed him the football he had just caught for a touchdown.

Now, every Steelers fan can share in a similar experience by taking part in the weekly Steelers Charity Auction, which will be made up of items that include game-used and autographed footballs, cleats, gloves and camp-used practice jerseys.

The proceeds from the Steelers Charity Auction will benefit the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute .

The Steelers Charity Auction will will run during the season and offseason and can be accessed via Steelers.com

These auction items are the only game-used products available through the Pittsburgh Steelers, and each purchase will be individually authenticated and will carry a tamper-proof numbered hologram and a matching hologram on the Certificate of Authenticity. The items are not game-used from a specific game.

Auction items will change every Monday in season and on the first Monday of the month during the offseason. Thanks for your interest and we wish you luck in your bidding.

This week's item is: Signed Dermontti Dawson Throwback Jersey

