Steelers challenge kids to train like the pros

Jul 10, 2012 at 03:00 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host two sessions of the Gatorade Junior Training Camp on Saturday, July 21, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Steelers' indoor practice facility at the UPMC Sports Performance Complex on the South Side.  

The camp is free to all children between the ages of 7-14. They will participate in non-contact drills and pep talks showing them that there is much more to playing football than just having the right moves. 

The program emphasizes friendly competition and teaches important values that can be learned from playing sports including responsibility, teamwork and sportsmanship. The camp also highlights basic health and fitness training for active youth and the importance of the proper nutrition while playing sports.

Each session can hold up to 250 children and will run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Children must register as it is on a first-come, first-served basis, as each session will fill up quickly.

To register fill out the forms below or call 412-697-7713 for more information.

Gatorade Junior Training Camp Registration Form
Gatorade Junior Training Camp Liability Form

