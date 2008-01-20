Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney on the Death of Ernie Holmes

Additional Quotes

JOE GREENE

It's sad news. We never know when we're going to be called.

Ernie came through lot of struggles, and it looked like he was out ahead of it and living the way he wanted to live his life. Ever since I've known him, Ernie always a guy who read the Bible and wanted to be close to God. In lieu of all of his actions that we've experienced with him, Ernie was always a good man. He overcame a lot of those life struggles -- just last year he had a knee replacement and was coming along good with that. He lost a lot of weight and was looking good and feeling good about it.

He never missed an opportunity to pray for us and wish the best for us and our families.

Re: Holmes' contributions to the Steelers teams of the 1970s:

Ernie was definitely an enforcer. I suspect that lot of guys were kind of afraid of him, not so much because of what he did on the field but what they read about him off the field. He'd probably do anything to win. Ernie was a solid performer. We could threaten guys on the other teams: 'If you're mean to us, we'll stick Ernie over you.'

The scheme we played, we played defensive tackle and nose tackle based on the call. We would slide; sometimes he'd be the nose tackle and I would be the 3-technique, or the defensive tackle. Other times, I'd slide his way, and he's be the defensive tackle, and I'd be on the nose.

Ernie was good in the locker room. He'd sit over there by himself, but then sometimes he'd get out and dance to the music and clown around, kid around. He was a good locker room guy.

Something that really stands out: It was a team Christmas party, and Ernie dressed himself up like Santa Claus and went out and bought lot of gifts for kids with his own money and passed them out, with the kids on his lap. No one told him to do it, he just did it.

The guys who played with him, knew him best. The only times people had problems with Ernie was when he thought people were talking down to him. Ernie was very sensitive to those kinds of things. The way he talked, Texas and country a little bit, people thought he wasn't aware of some things, and he was. He'd get upset at it. Maybe I would ignore it, but Ernie wouldn't.

Re: The arrow he cut into his hair

It was right in line with what some of the characteristics of our players. L.C. had his gold shoes, and Frenchy had his certain way of dressing, and Ernie had the arrowhead. The thing about Chuck Noll was, he treated us as individuals as long as it wasn't a distraction. That arrow supposedly pointed us to the Super Bowl.

JACK HAM

Re: Holmes on the teams of the 1970s:

That run in 1974 and through the playoffs, Super Bowl IX, he turned in a dominating performance, especially against the Raiders and Gene Upshaw in the AFC Championship Game. They rushed for 29 yards in that game. It was the most dominating performance against a great offensive line that I've ever seen. That was a big reason why we ended up winning that game, and then the Super Bowl because of what the entire front four did against Minnesota. Ernie was a great football player; we all knew it on the team.

If you got to know him … once we had a party at my house, and he was just truly the life of the party in a lot of ways. Once you got to know Ernie, and that menacing look, that's not what he was all about. He was a terrific guy.

The last time I saw him, we did this commercial, with Matt Hasselbeck of Seattle for Chunky soup. It was Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Dwight White, L.C. Greenwood, Ernie and me. It was just last year.