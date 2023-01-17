Steelers-by-position: Quarterbacks

Here is the first in a position-by-position series on the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2022 season as they head into the start of the NFL free agent period, which opens March 15.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

(Free agent scorecard: 1 unrestricted – Mason Rudolph)

A LAST LOOK AT 2022

The Steelers transitioned from 18 years of quarterback stability with Ben Roethlisberger to bringing in Mitch Trubisky in free agency and then adding Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Trubisky wound up starting the first four games of the season before giving way to Pickett at halftime of that first start. He also made a spot start later in the season against the Carolina Panthers with Pickett in concussion protocol.

As a team, the Steelers finished 24th in passing yards per game at 200.6 and last in the NFL with 12 touchdown passes, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Their 571 pass attempts were tied for 16th in the NFL, and the ball-control attack they went with throughout the season – but even more so over the second half of the season – limited how much they threw the football.