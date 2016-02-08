Steelers-By-Position: QBs

BRUCE GRADKOWSKI** There comes a time in a player's career where the ability to stay healthy trumps all other abilities, and Gradkowski, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Jan. 27, might be at that point. After spending most of the 2015 offseason program as a spectator because of a right shoulder injury, Gradkowski opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He was activated off PUP on Aug. 16, and then he saw his only preseason action on Aug. 23 vs. Green Bay when he completed 3-of-5 passes for 25 yards and lost a fumble. On Aug. 25, Gradkowski was placed on injured reserve and Mike Vick was signed. There came a time during the careers of both Byron Leftwich and Charlie Batch when Coach Mike Tomlin lost confidence in their ability to stay healthy, and once that happens it's pretty much over for a backup quarterback because he's supposed to be the guy always ready to step in and bail the team out in the event of an injury to the starter. If Tomlin has reached that point with Gradkowski, it makes no sense for the Steelers to bring him back. At least not as a player.

LANDRY JONES

A five-game preseason, Bruce Gradkowski's injury situation, and an understanding of how foolish it would be to waste Ben Roethlisberger in August all combined to allow Landry Jones to play more football this summer than he has since he was in college at Oklahoma. The repetitions maybe honed the physical parts of his game, but some believe it was the signing of Mike Vick on Aug. 25 that provided the mental jolt. Maybe Jones perceived it as being passed over, but he responded with the kind of mental toughness the Steelers could not have been certain he possessed. As happens with all inexperienced quarterbacks, Jones had his moments, both good and bad, with the rescue job he authored against the Cardinals at Heinz Field being a highlight. Without any dynamic physical attributes, Jones will have to succeed in the NFL by making quick, correct decisions on where to go with the football and then being accurate with his throws. It's somewhat amusing to hear Steelers fans demand their favorite team "get a better backup quarterback" as if one could be ordered via Amazon. Ask the Dallas Cowboys how easy that isn't. Salary cap friendly, Jones would seem to have another year to show enough improvement to make the backup job his own.