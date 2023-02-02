Steelers-by-position: Inside linebacker

LOOK AHEAD TO 2023

This group could have a much different look to it in 2023. Bush, Spillane and Allen all are headed for free agency, and the Steelers could look to add more splash-play ability at the position.

Jack turns 28 in early September and has shown the ability to be a difference-maker in the past. He recorded 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his first six seasons in Jacksonville.

The question is if the Steelers think Robinson, a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, is ready to step in. A running back – like Jack, who played running back at UCLA – until his final season in college, Robinson has ball-hunting instincts, but remains raw when it comes to diagnosing NFL passing games.

If he can make a big jump heading into his second season, he could be one of the steals of the 2022 draft. He'll obviously get that opportunity.

This is a group that needs to provide more splash. More sacks. More interceptions. More forced fumbles and recoveries.

Crowder has the experience Robinson lacks. The final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Crowder also converted from running back to inside linebacker in college, but did so as Jack did, after his freshman season.

Crowder appeared in 11 games, making six starts for the Giants as a rookie in 2020, then started all 17 games in 2021. He started New York's first eight games of the 2022 season before eventually being demoted to a backup and eventually landing on the practice squad.

But he's been productive in the NFL, recording 232 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in 41 career games, 31 of which were starts.