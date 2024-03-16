Steelers busy in opening days of new league year

"I think that with me being able to move around just gives them flexibility to put me where they want me at," Elliott said. "I'm open to playing wherever they want me and just be a part of this defense. Doesn't really matter to me. I just want to be productive in the defense in any way possible I can."

The Steelers also signed veteran punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year deal as a replacement for Pressley Harvin, who was released by the team at the conclusion of the 2023 season, while also retaining two of their own veterans, All-Pro special teams player Miles Killebrew and long-snapper Christian Kuntz.

More work remains to be done.

With the trades of Johnson and Pickett, the Steelers are thin at both positions and could be active in the free agent market to replace those two players, among others.