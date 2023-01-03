Steelers-Browns game time announced

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, January 8 at 1 p.m. in the regular season finale.

The game will air on CBS, KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

The Steelers playoff hopes are alive after the 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but they still need some help along the way to make the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets both need either win or tie on Sunday. The Bills (12-3) host the New England Patriots (8-8), while the Jets (7-9) are at the Miami Dolphins (8-8). Both of those games will also be played at 1 p.m.

The Week 18 game will be the Steelers 'Thank You Fans' game, which will be filled with special activities and giveaways for those in attendance to celebrate the best fans in the NFL.