Steelers awarded rights to further build their brand in Germany

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded a 'Global Markets Program' license in Germany, it was announced by the National Football League today.

A 'Global Markets Program' license means that Germany joins Ireland and Mexico as markets in which the Steelers are able to carry out in-person activities such as fan and youth football activities. It also enables the Steelers to partake in corporate sponsorship and merchandise sales, as well as co-marketing relationships throughout the country of Germany.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to further engage our fans in Germany through the NFL's 'Global Markets Program,'" said Steelers Team President Art Rooney II. "We look forward to building an even stronger relationship by connecting directly with fans through efforts, which will include more focus on events, social engagement, and eventually, potential opportunities for games. The 'Global Markets Program' has allowed us to reach fans where they're at in ways that celebrate their unique relationship with our team. Extending these opportunities to our dedicated fans in Germany is something we are very excited about."

"The momentum of the Global Markets Program underscores the strong commitment of NFL clubs to growing the game and their passionate fan bases around the world. Clubs are seeing the value and opportunity in new markets and aligning with the league to accelerate that growth together," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, club business, major events & international at the NFL. "We can't wait to see the ongoing impact of the program on fandom and global growth in this season and in years ahead, both in new and existing markets and via new clubs joining and active clubs deepening their strategic commitments."

The Steelers have already developed a deeper connection with German fans through German-language programming, which includes dedicated German social channels. Key Steelers players such as Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth and Miles Killebrew, who speaks German, have engaged directly with fans through German media and on Steelers Deutschland platforms.

As part of the 'Global Markets Program' initiative, NFL clubs have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club has the rights to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market.

ABOUT THE NFL 'GLOBAL MARKETS PROGRAM'

The 'Global Markets Program', which launched in January 2022, grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US.