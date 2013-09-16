Steelers at 0-2 after loss to Bengals

BENGALS 20, STEELERS 10**

Steelers' record: 0-2

One year ago: 1-1

Series record (including playoffs): Steelers lead, 53-34

STORYLINE

In their opener, the Steelers committed two turnovers and came away with no takeaways, allowed five sacks, committed two penalties on special teams that cost the offense close to 30 yards in field position, managed only two plays that gained 20-plus yards, and were the only team in the league to have 0 rushing first downs. Coach Mike Tomlin talked about what he needed for the team to bounce back against the Bengals. "To not beat ourselves. To get off to a clean start. To not have a lot of negativity early. To find a rhythm and allow ourselves to settle into the type of game we can play."

TURNING POINT

With 7:51 left in the fourth quarter and the Bengals holding a 20-10 lead, the Steelers offense had run 40 plays to 71 for Cincinnati. The reason for the disparity was the comparative third-down conversion rate. While the Steelers were just 1-for-9 before a final possession in garbage time, the Bengals converted 6-of-15.

STAT THAT STANDS OUT

Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, the Steelers had opened seasons 0-2 seven previous times, four under Chuck Noll and three under Bill Cowher. Noll's 0-2 teams made the playoffs once (1982); Cowher's 0-2 teams made the playoffs twice (1993, 2002). This is the first time a Mike Tomlin Steelers team opened a season at 0-2.

WHAT WENT RIGHT

* Special teams got off to a strong start and completed a quality first half. Felix Jones returned the opening kickoff 34 yards, and Antonio Brown returned the Bengals' first punt 40 yards. No penalties robbed the offense of the field position, and Shaun Suisham kicked a 44-yard field goal three plays after Brown's punt return. After the Steelers scored to tie the game at 10-10, Jarvis Jones blew up blocker Wallace Gilberry on the ensuing kickoff and dropped the returner at the 15-yard line.

Ben Roethlisberger showed nice awareness on a first-down running play to Felix Jones midway through the first period. With two Bengals defenders in the backfield cleanly and prepared to dump Felix Jones for a loss, Roethlisberger pulled the ball out and ran it himself around the right side for a 6-yard gain.

The Bengals faced a third-and-10 from the Steelers' 23-yard line with Andy Dalton in the shotgun. At the snap, Troy Polamalu attacked the line of scrimmage and attracted two Bengals offensive linemen, which allowed a free path for Lawrence Timmons who hurried Dalton into the incomplete pass that preceded a Bengals field goal and a 10-3 margin.