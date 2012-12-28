Steelers Announce Sunday's Game Activities

The Pittsburgh Steelers are encouraging fans to arrive early to enjoy the many activities surrounding game day at Heinz Field for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and all gates will open at 11 a.m.

The Steelers will participate in the NFL's Play 60 initiative during Sunday's game. In partnership with all 32 NFL teams, the NFL Play 60 initiative is a collective and ongoing commitment to the health and wellness of the next generation. Local youths will be on the field during the national anthem as well as the coin toss.

The Steelers 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, will allow fans who enter Heinz Field early on game days the opportunity to win exclusive prizes from the team. The first 25,000 fans who enter the stadium will be given scratch-off cards at all gates as well as suite and club entrances. Fans will have the opportunity to win pre-game field passes and the chance to participate in the pre-game Terrible Towel Twirl on the Steelers' sideline just prior to kickoff, Steelers gift cards, Terrible Towels, overnight stays at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa, Stage AE concert tickets, Nike replica jersey, one month subscription to PG site, Redbox rental from Giant Eagle, That's My Boy DVD from Giant Eagle/Sony, Dark Knight Rises DVD from Warner Brothers, Official 59Fifty football cap from New Era, Sport Clips haircuts, fountain drinks from Pepsi and GetGo, Augustine's pizzas, Silverstar Meats hot dogs, Chicken Snack Wrap and Sausage Biscuit with Egg Sandwich from McDonald's, Slice of Pie from Eat'n Park, appetizers from Andora restaurant and Sabra products.



Fans are encouraged to stop by Stage AE prior to entering the stadium to participate in the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers as many great prizes will be given away. Admission is free and the doors will open at 9 a.m. There will be a free breakfast buffet from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Lava Game will perform prior to kickoff outside of Stage AE.



The Steelers are participating all season in the "Let's Tackle Recycling" campaign. At every Steelers home game, the Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) and its partners are collecting aluminum cans, glass containers and plastic bottles and cups at tailgating parties in the parking lots outside of Heinz Field. The "Let's Tackle Recycling" campaign is sponsored by the SEA in partnership with Heinz Field, Alco Parking, Greenstar Recycling, Three Rivers Power Sweep and the PRC.

The following are additional highlights for fans for Sunday's game: