Steelers announce front office changes

The Steelers made multiple moves in their football operations department on Friday afternoon, including announcing the hiring of Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and the promotion of Dan Colbert to director of college scouting. The moves follow the team naming Omar Khan as the franchise's new general manager earlier this week.

Weidl comes to the Steelers from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was the vice president of player personnel since 2019.

"I've known Andy for a long time, and we had meetings and discussed how I wanted to structure this, and I just felt like Andy was a valuable piece, would be a valuable piece to me," said Khan. "I'm very fortunate we were able to work things out and get him over here. He's a strong evaluator."

It will be a homecoming for Weidl, who is a Pittsburgh native and began his NFL scouting career with the Steelers as a personnel assistant from 1998-99, assisting with the evaluation of college and NFL players.

His career took him to three other teams, the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Eagles, before returning home to his Pittsburgh roots.

Weidl was with the Saints for five seasons, starting as a national combine scout from 2000-02. He was elevated to Northeast area scout in 2003, spending two seasons in that role.

His path then led him to Baltimore, where he spent 11 seasons and was a part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII staff in 2012. He began his stint with the Ravens as the West area scout from 2005-08. He spent the next three seasons (2009-12) as the Ravens Northeast scout, and an additional three seasons (2013-15) as their East regional scout.

Weidl joined the Eagles in 2016 when he was named the assistant director of player personnel. Weidl was elevated to director of player personnel in 2018, a position he held for one season.

He took his career to the next step when he was promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2019, a role he held until he was hired by the Steelers.

During his tenure in Philadelphia, he had a key role in helping the Eagles reach postseason success, including two NFC East Championships (2017 and 2019) and a win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Weidl played football at Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, and then went on to play college football at Villanova where he earned his undergraduate degree in communications and his master's in human resource development. He was the Thomas J. Burke Award recipient at Villanova, honored for his 'consistent performance and dedication' as an offensive lineman.