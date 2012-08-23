Steelers Announce Coaching Staff Changes

Aug 23, 2012 at 10:15 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated the contract of special teams coordinator Al Everest, the team announced today. Assistant special teams coach Amos Jones will assume all of the special teams responsibility, effective immediately.

"We are continually evaluating our coaching staff and support staff, and we have decided to go in a different direction with respect to the coaching of our special teams," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "I want to thank Al for his contributions and efforts, and I wish him well in the future."

Everest joined the team in 2010 as the special teams coordinator.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

NFL continues working toward diversity

The Steelers are taking part in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

news

Steelers announce 2023 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2023 season, including Alumni Weekend and Hall of Honor
news

Statement from Rooney II on Haggans

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Clark Haggans
news

Stan Savran, broadcaster, 76

Longtime Pittsburgh broadcaster and trusted voice for decades, passed away on Monday night
news

Statement from Rooney II on Savran

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran
news

Morehouse promoted to EVP

The Steelers have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced on Thursday by Team President Art Rooney II
news

Dates are set for OTAs and minicamps

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 17
news

Steelers hire Glenn Thomas

Glenn Thomas has been hired as the team's offensive assistant coach
news

Steelers hire Brooks, promote Martin

The Steelers hired Jason Brooks as the team's defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach
news

Early negotiating period is underway

NFL teams can get an early jump on free agency today, with rules in place
news

Getting ready to kick off free agency

Find the answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here
Advertising