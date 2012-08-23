Steelers Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated the contract of special teams coordinator Al Everest, the team announced today. Assistant special teams coach Amos Jones will assume all of the special teams responsibility, effective immediately.

"We are continually evaluating our coaching staff and support staff, and we have decided to go in a different direction with respect to the coaching of our special teams," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "I want to thank Al for his contributions and efforts, and I wish him well in the future."