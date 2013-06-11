training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers Announce 2013 Training Camp Dates

Jun 11, 2013 at 02:53 AM

The Steelers will officially kick off their 2013 season when the team reports to training camp on Friday, July 26, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. This will be the 48th year the Steelers will train at Saint Vincent College.

The first open practice to the public is scheduled for Saturday, July 27. The first practice in pads for the Steelers is scheduled for Monday, July 29. All practices that are open to the public are scheduled from 3-5 p.m.

The Steelers annual night practice at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium will take place on Friday, August 2, at 7 p.m. Additionally, the Steelers will hold an evening practice at Saint Vincent College on Wednesday, August 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The last scheduled practice open to the public will be on Saturday, August 17. The team's 2013 training camp will break on Sunday, August 18, one day prior to the Steelers' game at Washington.

The complete schedule for the Steelers' 2013 training camp will be released in the upcoming weeks. For the most up to date information, please visit www.steelers.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Making their presence felt

Kearstin Schweitzer and Javé Brown spent part of 2023 training camp working with the Steelers personnel department through the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship
news

5 for Friday: Steelers leave Saint Vincent behind, not forgotten

Team built on a good offseason with a strong training camp
news

Practice Report: Aug. 17

After a physical camp, this was a day to fine tune some things in advance of Saturday's game
news

Camp Blog: Wrapping things up

Follow along for all of the latest from Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 17

When this photo was taken in 1971, Bradshaw was the starter but had yet to become a star
news

Practice Report: Aug. 16

Tomlin: 'I just wanted to focus on physicality in the line of scrimmage run game'
news

Parker named HOF finalist

Former Steelers coach Buddy Parker is one step closer to being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Practice Report: Aug. 15

Diontae Johnson's catch won 7-Shots for the offense, but the defense would rebound later
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 15

There was a 3-way QB battle that developed into a 'controversy' during the 1974 season
news

New Steelers Hall of Honor exhibits on display

Fans can enjoy the newest exhibits, just put on display at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium
news

'He's quick to key and trigger'

Late arrival Kwon Alexander has hit the ground running for Steelers
Advertising