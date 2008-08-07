Steelers and Heinz Field Emphasize Fan P.R.I.D.E. at Games

*Program Stresses "PRIDE in Yourself, PRIDE in the Game"

*PITTSBURGH ─The Steelers and Heinz Field will emphasize a fan code of conduct designed to create a safe, comfortable and enjoyable sports entertainment environment for all fans. The code of conduct was created by the NFL and its 32 clubs, and addresses behavior that detracts from a positive game day experience.



In Pittsburgh, the code of conduct has been eagerly adopted by Heinz Field, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh, and will be known asP.R.I.D.E.: PRIDE *in Yourself, PRIDE in the Game.P.R.I.D.E.stands forPositive Heinz Field Experience;Respect Each Other;Integrity;Dignified Behavior; andExcellence On and Off the Field.



"Our goal is to provide a positive Heinz Field experience for all fans from the time they enter the parking lots before events until they exit the lots afterwards," said Heinz Field Director of Stadium Management,Jim Sacco. "P.R.I.D.E. is a team effort that combines fans, staff and players working together to keep Heinz Field a fan-friendly environment."



The goal of the code of conduct is to have fans work together with people around them to help promote responsible fan behavior in the stadium and in the parking lots.





* Fan Code of Conduct:



Heinz Field is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all fans, both in the stadium and in the parking lots. We want all fans attending our events to enjoy the experience in a responsible fashion. When attending an event you are required to refrain from the following behaviors:



· Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, or illegal in nature

· Intoxication or other signs of alcohol impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

· Foul or abusive language or obscene gestures

· Interference with the progress of the event (including throwing objects onto the field)

· Failing to follow instructions of stadium personnel

· Verbal or physical harassment of opposing team fans



Season ticket holders and event patrons are responsible for their conduct as well as the conduct of their guests and/or persons occupying their seats. Stadium staff will promptly intervene to support an environment where event patrons, their guests, and other fans can enjoy the event free from the above behaviors. Event patrons and guests who violate these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund and potential loss of ticket privileges for future events.





Fan Hotline



Fans can now report emergencies in the seating bowl from their seat. If you see a fan altercation, medical emergency or other violation of stadium rules, please call ourFan Hotline (412) 697-7766or textPitt33 to 78247*. A guest services attendant will be able to assist you and dispatch the appropriate entities to the emergency. Please note the phone line and text messaging are only answered on game days.





