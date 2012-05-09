Steelers Agree To Terms With Seventh-Round Picks Paulson and Frederick

May 09, 2012 at 10:00 AM

The Steelers have agreed to terms with two seventh-round draft picks from the 2012 NFL Draft, tight end David Paulsonand cornerbackTerrence Frederick. Financial terms of the four-year deals were not disclosed.

Paulson (6-4, 246), who was selected with the 240th overall pick, played collegiately at the University of Oregon. He played in 41 games in four seasons, starting 26-of-27 games in his final two years. For his career, Paulson registered 67 receptions for 1,041 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, Paulson earned All-Pac-12 second team and Pac-12 All-Academic first team honors. Paulson helped the Ducks appear in the BCS National Championship Game as a junior and was named honorable mention All-America by SI.com and first-team All-Pac 10.

Frederick (5-10, 187) was chosen with the 246th pick out of Texas A&M. He started 45 of 50 career games, including 39 consecutive to end his career. He was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a junior and senior. Frederick finished his career with 205 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions, 19 tackles for loss and 29 pass breakups, which rank sixth in school history. As a senior he broke up a team-high 13 passes and ranked eighth in the Big 12 in passes defended with 1.08 per game.

