Steelers Agree To Terms With Seventh-Round Picks Paulson and Frederick

The Steelers have agreed to terms with two seventh-round draft picks from the 2012 NFL Draft, tight end David Paulsonand cornerbackTerrence Frederick. Financial terms of the four-year deals were not disclosed.

Paulson (6-4, 246), who was selected with the 240th overall pick, played collegiately at the University of Oregon. He played in 41 games in four seasons, starting 26-of-27 games in his final two years. For his career, Paulson registered 67 receptions for 1,041 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, Paulson earned All-Pac-12 second team and Pac-12 All-Academic first team honors. Paulson helped the Ducks appear in the BCS National Championship Game as a junior and was named honorable mention All-America by SI.com and first-team All-Pac 10.